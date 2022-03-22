Law sanctioned that authorizes SUS to prescribe medicines without Anvisa approval — Senado Notícias

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned Law 14,313 of 2022, which allows the Unified Health System (SUS) to prescribe and apply drugs with an indication of use different from that approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The rule, originally presented by the then senator Cássio Cunha Lima (PB), was published in the Official Gazette this Tuesday (22).

According to the new law, the indication of a different use is only valid if recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in SUS (Conitec). Also according to the text, scientific evidence on the efficacy, effectiveness and safety of the drug for the new use must be demonstrated, with standardization in a protocol established by the Ministry of Health.

The original bill (PLS 415/2015) was approved by the Senate in April last year, when it was reported by Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE). The proposal had passed the Science and Technology Commission (CCT) in 2016 and, in 2019, it had been distributed to the Social Affairs Commission (CAS), where it was ready for a vote. With the covid-19 pandemic and the suspension of committee meetings, in 2021 the project was taken directly to the Plenary for voting.

In the Chamber, the matter was renumbered as PL 1.613/2021. The basic text was approved by the deputies in December last year. In February of this year, the reviewing House rejected the highlights presented and concluded the vote on the proposition.

New rules

The law details the administrative procedure necessary for the incorporation of drugs or procedures by the SUS. At Conitec, the distribution to the rapporteur of the process must respect the specialization and technical competence required for the analysis of the matter.

The text allows the use of medication or product recommended by the commission and purchased through international multilateral organizations, such as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). They can be used in public health programs of the Ministry of Health and related entities.

The adoption of the drug or procedure by the SUS depends on an economic evaluation. In this case, the technology needs to demonstrate benefits and costs that are economically comparable to other therapies already incorporated. The methodologies employed must be widely publicized, including in relation to cost-effectiveness parameters.