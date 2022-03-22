learn about the services offered by the SUS — Portuguese (Brazil)

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, has changed the quality of life of people with the Brasil Sorridente program, which has been expanding access to dental treatment for Brazilians in the Unified Health System (SUS). Today, more than 5,200 municipalities offer promotion, prevention and oral treatment services for all ages in the public health network.

Brasil Sorridente’s main line of action is the reorganization of access to oral health in Primary Care. In Brasil Sorridente, the teams of the Family Health Units count on the presence of dentists, assistants and technicians in oral health, who expand care to the entire population, with special strategies for places that have greater difficulty in accessing services, such as communities rural, riverside, homeless people, among others.

In specialized care, which includes services such as surgeries and prostheses, the implementation of Dental Specialty Centers (CEO) and the expansion of support points for the assistance network, through the Regional Laboratories of Dental Prostheses, which enable support for promotion, recovery and rehabilitation in oral health.

In addition, Brasil Sorridente is under constant construction on issues involving the fluoridation of public water supply in partnership with the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS).

For the expansion of oral health services, the Federal Government invested R$ 1.5 billion in 2021, and it is expected to invest R$ 1.6 billion in 2022. These services are offered in Basic Health Units (UBS), Units of Family Health (USF), Mobile Dental Units (UOM), Dental Specialty Centers (CEO) and hospitals.

Discover the oral care provided by SUS:

Basic Health Units and Family Health Units

In these places, the first service is offered and, if necessary, referral to specialized centers, only in the most complex cases.

dental prenatal

The Family Health Teams encourage dental consultations during pregnancy. With this, it is possible to carry out treatment planning, according to the needs of the pregnant woman. Each UBS or USF defines how the appointment is made. The orientation is that the first consultation is on the same day that the prenatal consultation is carried out, to facilitate the pregnant woman’s visit to the service.

Dental Specialty Centers

There are more than a thousand services that offer five specialties to meet the greatest needs of the population, which needs specialized care in endodontics, periodontics, oral surgery, stomatology and also care for people with disabilities.

Dental Prosthesis Laboratories

They provide laboratory support for the production of removable dental prostheses for the oral rehabilitation of users.

where are the services

The gateway to access oral health services must be the Family Health Unit/Basic Health Unit, the units with oral health services offered by the SUS can be found in the ConectSUS application, the information can be accessed via the internet or through the app available for Android and IOS.

Citizens need to register, log in and access the “Health Network” option. In the menu, all the services offered by the SUS will be available, including “Oral Health”. Just click and the nearest Basic Health Units, which provide this service, will appear on your screen.

In addition, the population can also seek information about the service points available directly from the Municipal Health Department or go to the nearest USF/UBS, where professionals are trained to provide guidance.

Guidelines for Clinical Practice in Primary Health Care

The policy is undergoing several updates to improve Primary Care in oral health. To this end, the General Coordination of Oral Health is developing, together with UFPel, guidelines to guide dental care in primary care. The construction of the document Clinical Guidelines for Oral Health in PHC comes from the partnership between the Ministry of Health and the Global Observatory for Dental Care – GODeC and the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel). One of the main objectives is to develop, disseminate and provide access to recommendations based on scientific evidence to promote the best treatment decisions and practice of primary care dentists.

Currently, the guidelines are released periodically, are in the public consultation phase and can be accessed through the APS website.

Epidemiological Survey

In addition to the services offered in Primary, specialized and hospital care, the Federal Government also runs the SB Brasil research, in partnership with the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), which seeks to identify the main oral health problems of Brazilians and, thus, propose adjustments in public policies to meet the needs of the population in the SUS.

The survey is carried out every 10 years and in 2022 it is taking place in 422 municipalities in the country, where more than 50 thousand people must be evaluated.

With information from the Ministry of Health