Learn now how to make vitamin to increase immunity; know more

Rio de Janeiro, Monday, March 21 — Today we will talk about a subject that, perhaps, is not that different, but that many people still have difficulty. That’s why we’ve prepared this content to teach you how to make vitamin to boost immunity. So, if you’re interested, keep reading with us.

Continues after advertising





First of all, I’m sure you’ve seen something like this before. However, here on the blog home life, you will find a wide variety of articles that talk about food, plants, home, cleaning and the like, all made from research. So be sure to follow us to have rich content daily. Also, learn now about the topic of the day.

Read more about: Discover the 3 Secrets to Successfully Growing Succulent Plants

Continues after advertising





From now on, with the increase in the pandemic and everything we have experienced in recent years, most people have started to look for ways to maintain a more balanced diet. In addition, consuming foods rich in vitamins and nutrients is the main key to having immunity up to date. So, today we brought tips for you to insert into your daily life.

Vitamin to boost immunity

People often prefer to buy vitamin pills instead of consuming food. However, if we have a balanced and healthy diet, we will hardly need to resort to this type of medicine. So, below are some foods rich in the key vitamins needed for our health.

A — antioxidant action: papaya, egg, broccoli, carrot, melon, tomato;

B6 — salmon, chicken, liver, banana, avocado;

B9 — beans, spinach, arugula, potatoes, beets;

C — acerola, lemon, orange, guava, cabbage, parsley;

D — trout, eggs, mushroom, tuna, sardines, milk;

Also read: why put mulches on potted plants? find out why

As mentioned above, these are some foods that will help you improve immunity and bring numerous benefits to your health. In addition, the G1 portal from Globo.com, states that “In order to maintain a healthy lifestyle and have the defense up to date, it is necessary to follow some basic tips: balanced diet, sleep eight hours a day, practice physical activity and avoid alcohol and cigarettes.”

Finally, if you liked this content, take the opportunity to share it with more people. Also, don’t forget to leave your comment at the end of the article. Finally, be sure to watch the video below that talks more about vitamin to boost immunity.

Finally, read also: Heliconia: learn once and for all how to properly care for this plant