Lose weight with these 12 weight loss tips that really work

The task of losing weight can be very challenging, especially if you have been betting on magic tips to give quick results. Sometimes, some of these crazy tricks can be bad for your health or just a waste of time. That’s why we’ve separated 12 tips to lose weight fast that really work and are proven.

See too: 6 foods that will make you lose weight while sleeping

12 tips to lose weight fast and healthy

1 – Eat more complex carbs

Anyone who thinks they should zero the amount of carbohydrates in the diet is wrong. However, it is highly recommended to replace simple carbohydrates and sugars with more complex ones. That is, prefer low glycemic index carbohydrates. Examples: brown rice, yams, sweet potatoes, tapioca, quinoa, etc.

2 – Good fats are welcome

Eat more avocado, extra virgin olive oil and nuts. Of course, consume all of these in good moderation.

3 – Proteins must be filtered

Eat protein, but prefer leaner ones, such as fish and chicken.

4 – Eliminate sausages, jams and processed foods

Drastically reduce the consumption of processed products and sausages, such as sausage, salami, sausage, ham and bacon. If you can, consume products as soon as they are handmade (if they were from reliable establishments).

5 – Drink plenty of water

Drinking water is one of the ways that answers the question “how to lose weight?”. Drink at least 35 ml of water for every pound of your weight every day. If you weigh 100 kg, drink 3.5 liters a day.

6 – Eat fruit

You need to eat at least 3 fruits every day. Choose the thinnest ones, such as apples, oranges, kiwis, etc.

7 – Abuse of vegetables

Eat more vegetables in your main meals. To lose weight, look for dark cabbage leaves, watercress, arugula, spinach, among others.

8 – Drink teas to supplement

Drink more tea to lose weight, as they are excellent diuretics and can contribute to the proper functioning of the body, above all.

9 – Oatmeal allows you to lose weight more easily

Eating oatmeal daily helps you lose body fat, as well as being an excellent supplement to satisfy hunger. Use oatmeal for breakfast, preferably.

10 – Lower the salt

Gradually reduce the salt for a faster result.

11 – Cut the candy for a while

Try to stop eating sweets for at least 3 months. When you come back, reduce the amounts well.

12 – Have a garbage day

Set aside a day of the week to have a fatter meal and have satisfaction. Eat pizza and hamburgers, if applicable. But always respect the quantities.