Lviv mayor says Russians killed Holocaust survivor







Boris Romanchenko, Holocaust survivor, died in the Ukrainian War Photo: Buchenwald Institute

Lviv Mayor Andrij Sadovvyj said Monday that Russian troops had killed a 96-year-old man who had survived the Holocaust. The news was covered by the local press.

“Boris Romanchenko, 96, former prisoner of Nazi concentration camps, died in Kharkiv. After surviving Buchenwald, Peenemunde, Mittelbau-Dora and Bergen-Belsen, he was killed by a Russian missile launched at his apartment during ‘Operation of denazification’. The new fascists continue Hitler’s work,” Sadovvyj wrote, mocking the term used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack Ukraine.

Kharkiv, located in northeastern Ukraine, is the country’s second largest city and a constant target of Russian attacks since the beginning of the conflict on February 24. Several images released at the scene show buildings and houses in civilian areas being frequently targeted by missiles.

The city also became well known after a Russian bombing in the main square of the city destroyed the building where the municipal administration used to be, leaving only the concrete structure standing.

The Mittelbau-Dora International Committee mourned Romanchenko’s death and said it was “deeply shocked” by the way the elderly man died.



