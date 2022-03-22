Man missing for 10 years is found dead in a bar freezer

Police in London, England, are seeking information to clarify the death of Roy Bigg. The man’s body was found inside a freezer in an abandoned pub in Newham in October last year.

According to police, Roy Bigg’s remains were found by bricklayers working at the site. According to investigators, the man had been missing since February 2012.

According to Chief Inspector Kelly Allen of the Met’s Specialized Crime Command, investigators believe that Roy’s body had been in the freezer for several years.

“Talking to people who knew him will help us establish not only his lifestyle and habits, but also when he was last seen. If you knew Roy, please contact us – his date of birth was September 8, 1944, we believe he would have been around 70 years old when he died,” Allen explained.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s been a long time since you’ve met him, or if you’ve met him briefly, any information can be of real importance to our investigations,” said the Chief Inspector.

Still according to police, the autopsy exam indicated the cause of death as inconclusive. Roy’s remains were identified through his dental records.

