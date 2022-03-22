Man throws 20 kg weight on gym colleague and is sentenced; Look

A man has been sentenced to one year and seven months in prison for having purposely dropped a 20 kg weight on the head of a fellow gym. The episode took place in October 2020 in Palmerston, Australia and has now been tried.

The establishment’s security cameras recorded the moment of the incident. In the images, Shane William Ryan, 33, is seen picking up a weight and walking towards his colleague, who was lying on his back doing dumbbells.

The aggressor pretends to trip and launches himself towards the victim, dropping the weight on his head.

The images are strong:

As a result of the blow, the man fell to the ground and began to bleed. Meanwhile, Ryan walked away, pretending to have injured his ankle. An ambulance was then called to help the victim.

According to the Australian newspaper NT Newsthe victim had his skull pierced, cut in the eyebrow region and suffered psychological damage.

According to information from the British tabloid daily mail, witnesses claimed that the two men often trained at the gym and had a good relationship. He did not reveal the reason for the assault.

Judgment

Months after the incident, the case was evaluated by the court. At first, Shane William Ryan insisted that he accidentally injured his gym buddy. However, he later pleaded guilty.

Judge John Burns, in charge of reviewing the case, classified Ryan as “dangerous” and declared that there was no clear reason to have attacked his colleague. Therefore, minimizing the severity of the aggressor’s act would be worrying.

“The victim was vulnerable because he was lying on his back and he had weights in his hands, he couldn’t protect himself. Also, he had no reason to believe that you would attack him that way,” said the judge. “Where there is an offense, it is often possible to assess the likelihood that the offender will reoffend.”

Ryan was sentenced to 19 months in prison. He will have to serve a minimum of 10 months in a closed regime before parole is approved.