Meet Horridus, one of the most complete Triceratops fossils

Dead 67 million years ago, the illustrious Triceratops Horridus, whose nickname derives from its scientific name — Triceratops horridus — is, in fact, American. I mean, it was found in what is now Montana, in the northwestern United States. It was amidst private land, and it was only discovered in 2014.

The specimen was acquired in 2020 by the Australian organization Museums Victoria, which operates three state museums in Melbourne, in the south-east of the country. On March 12, he became the center of a new exhibition at the Melbourne Museum called “Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs”.

Horridus, like all specimens of its species, was a herbivore that lived in the Cretaceous period, between 145 and 66 million years ago, and reached over a ton, 7 meters in length and two meters in height. The fossil left by him is one of the most complete in the world, about 85%, and the skull is 98% complete. The bony frill of the neck is 1.5 meters, and the skull itself weighs 261 kilograms.

transport and preparation

The immigrant dinosaur arrived in Melbourne in eight separate boxes – and museum staff says some of them were about the size of a car. The fossil pieces were measured, cataloged and 3D scanned, then assembled into a complete skeleton for display.

Most skeletons of the species assembled around the world are made up of multiple individuals, but Horridus is an exception: along with him, there are only a handful of triceratops assembled from a single bone around. The word is from Erich Fitzgerald, senior curator of vertebrate paleontology at Museums Victoria.

He said, back in 2020, that Horridus is the Rosetta Stone for understanding Triceratops. In addition to the skull, the fossil’s vertebral column is also whole, which helps a lot in the analysis and in solving the mysteries involving the species.

Scientists can’t tell whether the bones belonged to a male or female, but there’s a lot they can learn in evolutionary, biological and behavioral terms, Fitzgerald said. The curator further stated that having the skeleton in the Melbourne Museum is “making the remarkable fossil available to science for generations to come”.

Close-up on the skull of Horridus, one of the most complete Triceratops fossils in the world (Image: Museums Victoria/Reproduction)

Horridus is in a hall with projectors illuminating his bones in the museum, where you can visit him in his permanent exhibition. If airfare to Australia is too expensive, you can get a taste of the gigantic fossil by accessing an interactive 3D model on the Melbourne Museum’s official website.

