Mother protects baby with her body during Kiev explosion

Footage of a 27-year-old Ukrainian woman holding a baby close to her chest in a hospital bed went viral on Monday as a symbol of the price paid by civilians for Kiev through the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. olga, who did not give his last name, was at home when an explosion occurred nearby. Struck, she protected her six-week-old daughter with her body.

In the shared photos, Olga is close to her companion Dmitro. Her head is wrapped in a bandage and her face is covered in scratches.

She described in an interview with Reuters this Sunday, the 20th, the feeling of panic after shrapnel and glass from the explosion hit her living room. As the daughter appeared smeared with blood, her partner, Dmitro, warned that the blood was hers, not the baby’s.







Olga, 27, managed to protect her baby from an attack in Kiev photo: Reuters

Olga had just woken up to bathe and feed her daughter, Victoria, when the explosion happened. She was sitting with Victoria on her lap, both of them covered by a blanket. “And that’s what kept the baby alive. I covered her [com o corpo] just in time,” she told the channel. “And then Dmitro jumped in and covered us too.”

Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kiev wrote on social media on Friday that the family was hospitalized that morning for injuries linked to shrapnel from the explosion near their home. Doctors treated the Ukrainian woman’s companion’s injured leg and “performed surgery on Olga, removing several fragments trapped in her body,” the hospital said.

“I didn’t wake up from the explosion. I woke up to Olga’s screams and the sound of breaking glass,” Dmitro told Reuters. “I didn’t even hear the explosion, because the sound of the glass was so much louder.”

“When I left, I saw that the bomb hit a kindergarten near our house,” Dmytro told the hospital. “There are no more roofs and the houses nearby no longer have windows and doors. The pieces of glass flew right at us.”

A doctor from Ohmatdit, Anatoli Timoshenko, told Reuters that Olga’s breasts were injured and that she had “multiple deep wounds on her forehead”, but that “the baby was not injured”.

In a similar explosion nearly two weeks ago in Mariupol, about 800 kilometers southeast of Kiev, an airstrike blamed on Russia destroyed a maternity hospital, and a photo of a pregnant woman being carried on a stretcher by emergency workers was also highlighted. to the damage of war. THE Associated Press informed later that the two had died.

In a joint statement last week, the leaders of World Health Organization and two other agencies United Nations said that “more than 4,300 births have taken place in Ukraine since the start of the war and 80,000 Ukrainian women are expected to give birth in the next three months” amid repeated attacks on health facilities and “dangerously low” supplies of “oxygen” and medical supplies, including for the management of pregnancy complications”.