Nazi concentration camp survivor dies in Ukraine bombing | Ukraine and Russia

A survivor of a Nazi concentration camp, Boris Romantschenko, died in a bombing of the building where he lived in Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine. The information was released by the German Memorial Foundation of Buchenwald and Mittelbau, this Monday (21).

“A bombing hit the multi-story building in which he lived. His apartment was set on fire,” the Foundation said in a statement, underscoring its “horror” and “grieving the loss of a close friend.”

The 96-year-old former Buchenwald prisoner and deputy chairman of the Buchenwald-Dora International Committee for Ukraine died on Friday, the organization added, which was informed of Romantschenko’s death by his granddaughter.

Romantschenko was deported to Germany in 1942, aged 16, to work in concentration camps. After an escape attempt, he was sent to the Buchenwald camp in central Germany in 1943. He was then imprisoned in Peenemünde, Mittelbau-Dora and Bergen-Belsen.

Before returning to Ukraine, he had to serve several years in the Soviet army stationed in East Germany, according to the Maximilian Kolbe charity, which is involved in material and psychological support for former prisoners of Nazi camps. The association had been in contact for several years with Boris Romantschenko, who was ill and could barely leave the apartment where he lived alone, on the eighth floor of a building in Kharkiv.

“The terrible death of Boris Romantschenko shows how much the war in Ukraine is a threat to concentration camp survivors,” said the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorial Foundation, which is trying to send medicine and food to besieged Ukrainians.

‘Operation denazification’

She estimates that around 42,000 survivors of Nazi persecution currently live in Ukraine. Present at an anniversary ceremony of the liberation of the Buchenwald camp in 2012, Boris Romantschenko had read on the occasion, the Foundation recalled, the Buchenwald oath: “The construction of a new world of peace and freedom is our ideal”.

The city of Kharkiv has been the target of several deadly attacks that have hit civilian buildings. Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to justify the invasion of Ukraine by the need to “denazify” the country. The reference to the Second World War has been denounced by historians.