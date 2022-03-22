New PrEP: Brazil must adopt injectable drug in HIV prevention

Through the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Brazilians should have access to a new type of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEp) against the AIDS virus, Cabotegravir. Injectable medication is used in treatments that seek to prevent contamination by the infectious agent, aimed at people at high risk of exposure to HIV. Instead of taking daily or weekly pills, the medicine is injected and has a long-lasting action to protect the body.

The initiative for the prevention of new HIV cases emerged from a partnership between Unitaid — the global health agency linked to the World Health Organization (WHO) —, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Evandro Chagas (INI/Fiocruz) and the Ministry of Health. of health.

Brazil must offer new injectable PrEP alternative for HIV prevention (Image: Reproduction/Shiwork/Envato Elements)

Funding for the implementation of the new HIV control policy will be made by Unitaid, as announced on Friday (18) during a seminar.

Injectable drug in HIV prevention

“Long-acting PrEP with Cabotegravir (CAB-LA) is a powerful new strategy that can really make a difference in controlling the HIV/AIDS epidemic,” explained Beatriz Grinsztejn, head of the STD and AIDS Clinical Research Laboratory at the INI/Fiocruz and the coordinator of the new project.

In clinical studies, the injectable drug was shown to be more effective than daily oral PrEP in reducing the risk of HIV infection with just six injections a year. After each application of the drug, the patient has eight weeks of continuous protection against the AIDS virus.

How will the medication be used in Brazil?

In Brazil, the initiative will target the groups most vulnerable to HIV infection, serving two main groups:

Men who have sex with men, ages 18 to 30;

Trans women, 18 to 30 years old.

The idea is that the medication can integrate the national health program, generating data that will support its global implementation, said Mauricio Cysne, director of Foreign Affairs and Communication at Unitaid. The therapy must be made available in the Unified Health System (SUS), but there is still no set deadline for arrival.

Initiative must also involve South Africa

In addition to Brazil, a similar project is to be implemented in South Africa. There, injectable PrEP is expected to focus on adolescents and young women, who are infected with the AIDS virus at disproportionately high rates.

“In sub-Saharan Africa, six out of seven new cases of infection [do HIV] in adolescents they occur in girls, and young women have twice the contamination rate compared to young men”, according to Fiocruz.

Source: Fiocruz Agency