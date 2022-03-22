New state of water discovered in high-pressure experiment

During an experiment that involved the expressive increase of pressure in a controlled environment, scientists from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas managed to reproduce a new state of water – a kind of “continuity of ice”, naming the discovery “Ice-VIit” (“Ice-VII” – the numbers that form the digit “7”, and the “t” comes from “transition”).

Without judging the missed opportunity to call the material “Blizzaga” (who plays Final Fantasy will identify with the reference), the scientists explained that the new state is not expected to occur naturally on Earth, but could help explain the behavior of water on other planets and space bodies.

New state of water is an intermediate passage between various forms of ice, and cannot be reproduced by natural means (Image: Valentyn Volkov/Shutterstock)

It is worth explaining: although our chemistry and physics classes have touched on this subject in a simpler way (that is, three states: solid, liquid and gas, in addition to sublimate, which is the direct passage from solid to gas), water is much stranger than his earthly transformations appear.

Roughly speaking, we know about 19 or 20 variant states of ice, which may or may not occur naturally depending on their molecular arrangements. The ice cube you will forget in your Freezer because summer is over, for example, it’s “Ice-I”, or “Ice-1”. This is the most disastrous way, molecularly speaking, because all the oxygen in this composition is sort of randomly arranged, so any change breaks that arrangement.

However, when we subject the known ice to different pressures and temperatures, these molecules can regroup in a more organized way: Ice-X (“Ice-10”), for example, is fully symmetrical ice.

Ice-VII, part of the current research, is the ice with the most “straight up” oxygen, but messy hydrogen. While “10” is found when an ice cube is subjected to pressures many, many times greater than sea level on Earth, Ice-VII comes the opposite way – that is, lower pressures.

Basically, the scientists, led by physicist Zach Grande, filled a small container made of diamond with water, freezing everything amid tiny crystals. They then used periodic laser beams to heat everything up, forcing the material to melt before freezing it all up again, obtaining what they called “a crystallized powder”.

Continued observation, in parallel with the laser shots, made the scientists see the transition from “Ice-VII” to “Ice-X”. In the midst of this, a new intermediate state of water appeared, which they called “Ice-VIit”

“Zach’s work demonstrates that this transformation to an ionic state occurs at a much lower pressure than we initially thought,” said physicist Ashkan Salamat of the university in Las Vegas (not involved in the study). “It’s the missing connection, and the most accurate measurements of water in these conditions.”

The study of the team’s findings was published in the scientific journal Physical Review B.

