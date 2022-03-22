New Xbox console could be announced this year

As announced this morning on the Xbox Era podcast, Xbox would have new hardware on its hands that could be announced this year. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Microsoft were working on new hardware because, since the last generation, it’s been something of its own. With the Xbox One S and especially the Xbox One X, Microsoft began to abandon the classic concept of generations and bet on a model more similar to the PC or mobile market than the classic idea of ​​consoles. And everything indicates that this generation will happen the same with the Xbox Series X|S , as from the Xbox Era podcast – a very reliable source of Xbox content – they point out that new Xbox hardware could be announced this year.

(Rumor) Shpeshal Nick says “Xbox has some hardward that they want to show that they’re going to show that falls into a different bucket then people are expecting”. “It maybe coming out this year, but it’s not definitely happening this year… pic.twitter.com/yBvd7T9BJh — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84) March 20, 2022

Nick Shpeshal, a well-known brand insider, gave the first glimpses of what this new Xbox hardware could be. As he commented, it will surprise users because it will be something different from what we are used to. Some users started to speculate that it could be a VR device, a handheld console or one specially dedicated to streaming. However, Shpeshal has not confirmed anything further at this time, for reasons of confidentiality, although he did comment that the new Xbox hardware exists and that he has seen it himself. Although Microsoft’s initial plan is to show it later this year, everything will depend on the evolution of the social and political situation we are experiencing at the moment.