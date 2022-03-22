Nicaragua: Oppositionist sentenced to eight years in prison | World

Journalist Cristiana Chamorro, who was a pre-candidate for the presidency of Nicaragua, was sentenced this Monday (21) to eight years in prison after being found guilty days ago of crimes attributed to her by the government of Daniel Ortega, reported an NGO human rights.

Cristiana, 68, will remain under house arrest, a regime she has been in since June, reported the independent Nicaraguan Human Rights Center (Cenidh), which follows the proceedings against detained opponents. She was convicted of crimes such as laundering of rights and misappropriation.

The candidate began to be investigated by the Public Ministry after the Interior Ministry accused her of irregularities in the administration of the foundation that bears her mother’s name (FVBCH), an organization dedicated to the defense of freedom of expression.

Election with all opponents arrested

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was elected to his fourth consecutive term with 75% of the vote in November 2021.

The elections had no real competition: 7 opposition pre-candidates were detained so that they could not run.

With 14 years in power, Ortega is accused by critics of nepotism and of establishing a dictatorship. The former guerrilla claims that his government belongs to the people and defends the country’s sovereignty from “attacks” by the United States.

US President Joe Biden called the elections in this Central American country a farce.