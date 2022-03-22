Nintendo Switch receives new firmware update for Version 14.0.0 – Group games organization, more Bluetooth functions

Nintendo has released a firmware update for the Nintendo Switch today.
Version 14.0.0 of the system was made available and as a highlight it has the inclusion of Groups for reorganization of games and also improvements in Bluetooth. Joy-Con controls also received Firmware updates — To update them, dock them on Nintendo Switch, go to Settings > Controls and Sensors > Update Controls.
Check out the details of this update below:
| Date: March 21, 2022
Regions: All
Version: 14.0.0
Size:
Comments:
The ‘Groups’ feature has been added to the All Software menu.
- You can now create software groups to help organize your software titles.
- Creating groups for different game genres, developers or whatever you want to organize can make it easier to find the app you want.
- Up to 100 groups can be created with a maximum of 200 titles per group.
- The button to advance to the ‘All Software’ screen is only displayed when there are 13 or more software title icons on the system.
- For more information, see How to create Software Groups below:
INSTRUCTIONS:
1) Make sure your Nintendo Switch system has been updated to version 14.0.0 or later.
2) From the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu, scroll to the right and select All Software.
3) Press the L button to view your software by groups.
4) The first time you create a group, you will see a popup where you can select Create New Group.
- After creating the first group, click on the + button to create a new group.
5) Check all software titles you want to add to the new group and press Advance.
6) Rearrange the software titles as desired and press Advance.
7) Enter a name for the group and press OK.
8) The new group will be added to the list of groups.
The behavior of the Bluetooth® audio volume has been changed.
- You can now adjust the volume of Bluetooth audio devices using the Nintendo Switch™ console or via the volume control buttons on the Bluetooth audio device.
- The Bluetooth audio device must support AVRCP profiles for these changes to work.
- The volume displayed on the console will reflect the Bluetooth audio volume when using the device’s control buttons.
- The maximum volume output for some Bluetooth audio devices has been increased.