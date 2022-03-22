No-build mode is a hit, albeit a temporary one

The dream of many has finally come true: it is now possible to play Fortnite without having to be a pro player or have a civil engineering degree to build an eight-story building with three different types of materials. That’s because the Epic Games took advantage of the introduction of season 2 of Chapter 3 to the battle royale to remove buildings from the mode Casual about the game. The novelty is expected to be available until the 27th of March, but all roads lead to believe that it will remain for a long time.

READ MORE



First of all, it is necessary to clarify that the mechanic of building is still active in the Arenawhich is usually played by both pro players who aspire to a certain score in order to be able to participate in championships, and by players who just want more competitiveness.

That is: Fortnite, at this moment, offers the options to play with and without construction. Do you like or have it easy to build and manage materials? All right, go there and play your Arena. You don’t like or have difficulty building and managing materials? Calm down, go there and play your Casual. It is this inclusion, however superficial, that ultimately matters..

On most occasions, the first complaint of those who don’t regularly play Fortnite is the need to climb a Burj Khalifa – the tallest building in the world with 828 meters and 163 floors, located in DubaiUS arab emirates – in less than five seconds. This factor has historically alienated thousands of potential interested parties in the game, but it operated as a differential in relation to other games of the genre. battle royale.

Burj Khalifa in Fortnite (Photo: Reproduction / Fortnite)

Epic Games, therefore, has always been at a crossroads: sticking to its convictions and failing to gain audience in what is its main product or listening to the appeal of a large part of the gaming community and making an exception. Well, the publisher took the second option and now has to deal with two types of player profiles in the same universe.

But this is far from being a problem. In recent years, Epic Games has become famous for creating several gameplay options within Fortnite from the creative. Some of these novelties have even been talked about, such as the game mode inspired by Among Us. However, none of them generated as much buzz as the no-build mode. And that says more about the Fortnite community than the developer.

The great truth is that most of those involved in the Fortnite scenario have always thought only and exclusively about their own belly button. In their view, the ideal world has fewer and fewer changes so that, consequently, there is no need to learn and adapt to the game’s meta.

In addition, the most competitive Fortnite players, a group mostly composed of those who are already very familiar with the game and who lead the criticism in relation to the no-build mode, are nothing more than a well of egocentrism. They like to feel better. They like to feel superior. They like to show that they can do things that a user who plays infrequently can’t do because they’ve put in years of play to get to that level.

When Epic Games removes buildings from Casual mode and gives other players the opportunity to enjoy Fortnite in a different way, the inflated self-esteem of the most competitive crowd is so affected that it feels like the end of the world. You don’t have to go far to come across comments that criticize the publisher’s decision and imply that the build mechanic is over. No, it’s not over. And it’s hardly going to end because that’s what makes Fortnite Fortnite.

The hole is deeper than we think, but we’ve reached a point where Fortnite needs to think long term and not just every three months. The removal of buildings, albeit temporarily, kill two birds with one stone.

In other words, the no-build mode is a hit because it achieves two results at the same time: it integrates audiences that want different gameplay and expands the product from a community and brand point of view. For the sake of games and Fortnite, the mode has to be definitive. The rest is just bullshit.