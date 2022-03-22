Notebook with 4 GB of RAM: see 6 models from R$ 1.4 thousand | Which one to buy?

Notebooks with 4 GB of RAM are entry-level options aimed at those looking for value for money. Brands like Samsung and Acer are some that have models with this configuration, which has alternatives with varied values ​​and features. The most economical on the list, the Multilaser Legacy Book, for example, has a simple operation and costs from R$ 1,400.

More advanced models, in turn, can reach up to R$5,900 – as is the case of the Acer Aspire 5, which has a more powerful processor among the options. In the following list, see six notebook alternatives with 4 GB of RAM available in Brazil. For our choice, we took into account criteria such as cost-effectiveness, features and general settings.

The first model on the list is the Multilaser Legacy Book, suitable for those looking for a low-price option aimed at basic use. It has 64 GB of storage, which can be considered low for more demanding users. In addition, the device has an Intel Pentium processor, which supports light functions, such as access to the browser and less robust programs, such as the Office package. Not recommended for anyone who needs a powerful machine.

Its screen has HD resolution at 14.1 inches, keeping the quality expected within the price range. The operating system is Windows 10, without a free license to upgrade to version 11. It is not suitable for those who want an option to play games and/or access heavy programs, such as Adobe Photoshop or AutoCAD.

On Amazon, it has a rating of 3.9 out of 5 and is praised for its value for money, since, although it is limited, it serves basic day-to-day functions well. However, according to consumers, it may experience crashes and battery overheating.

Pros: good value for money;

Cons: Focused on basic functions only.

Another alternative for price-focused audiences is the Positivo Duo C464C. The model also has 64 GB of storage and an Intel Celeron processor, which makes it a good option only for those who need to perform basic day-to-day activities. A prominent feature is its touch screen, which can simulate the same functionality as a tablet.

It has Full HD resolution on an 11.6-inch screen, which can be considered small by more demanding users. The operating system available is Windows 11, which, compared to the previous model, can also be another improvement.

On Amazon, it has a 4.1 rating and is praised for its cost-effectiveness and for its dual function as a tablet and notebook. Among the criticisms are its processor, which, because it is simple, can be slow. It is found for from R$ 1.5 thousand.

Pros: tablet function and value for money;

Cons: Settings like storage and processor quite simple.

The Samsung Flash F30 is another option with 64 GB of storage, but unlike previous models, it has an SSD instead of the old HD. This allows the machine to run faster, as it has faster data transfer, and even for the part to last longer.

The Intel Celeron processor equips the machine and allows for more basic uses, such as watching movies or working with light programs. Thus, it is an interesting option for those who have a little more budget to invest in a notebook aimed at everyday use. Its screen has Full HD resolution and 13.3 inches.

On Amazon, the reviews reach 4.6 stars, being highly praised for the quality of the screen and operation in relation to value for money. The criticisms are in relation to the simplicity of the model, which, like the other notebooks presented in the list, may not suit those who work at home office well.

Pros: use of SSD and Full HD screen;

Cons: processor that only supports basic functions.

The Lenovo Ultrathin IdeaPad 3i notebook can be an alternative for users who have more budget and are looking for a little more robust models. This time, in addition to 4 GB of RAM, the model also offers 256 GB of SSD storage and an Intel i3 processor. This means that the machine can handle slightly heavier functions and even light games.

Its screen is a little simpler, keeping HD resolution at 15.6 inches. The operating system is Windows 11, and this option can be interesting for those looking for a notebook to work or study.

On Amazon, users rated the model with 4.8 stars. The main praise is related to the speed of the device, which, for the price, impresses. The criticisms, in turn, are in relation to the screen, which does not have many features. It is found for from R$ 2.8 thousand.

Pros: processor Intel i3 and SSD storage;

Cons: HD screen.

The Dell Inspiron i15-3501-A25P is an option with a 256GB SSD and i3 processor, being more powerful than the entry machines featured in the list. Therefore, this notebook can serve users who are looking for a model that responds not only to basic functions, but also to some heavier programs.

It has a screen resolution with HD quality and 15.6 inches, which meets those looking for a more robust model. The operating system is still in the previous version, which is Windows 10, but it has a free upgrade to the new version. The model has a Bluetooth connection and can be used for studies or home office work.

On Amazon, it has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 and is highly praised for the quality it delivers. The criticisms are in relation to the numeric keypad, which can be narrow in size. It is found for values ​​from R$ 2.9 thousand.

Pros: i3 processor and SSD storage;

Cons: HD screen and OS Windows 10.

A higher value model and aimed at budget users is the Acer Aspire 5. The line has several devices, but the one that offers 4 GB of RAM is also equipped with 256 GB SSD storage, in addition to the i5 processor. The available operating system is Windows 11.

The Acer Aspire 5 features HD resolution on a 14-inch screen. Thus, it does not present very high image settings and is not suitable for those who are demanding in this regard.

On Amazon, it has a rating of 3.8 out of 5, garnering praise for its performance. However, some consumers pointed out problems after a short time of use.

Pros: i5 processor and SSD storage;

Cons: HD screen.

Transparency note: amazon and TechTudo maintain a commercial partnership. By clicking on the store link, TechTudo can earn a share of sales or other compensation. The prices mentioned may vary and the availability of the products is subject to stocks. The values ​​indicated in the text refer to the month of March 2022.