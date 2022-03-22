NYT Admits Hunter Biden’s Laptop As Who Wants Nothing…

Do you remember the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop, son of the current US president? Hunter is a typical corrupt daddy’s boy, who has always used his last name and the then senator’s influence to get along in life without doing anything. He sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company without understanding anything about the subject and was paid $50,000 a month, for example.

Hunter also had drug problems and was expelled from the military. Anyway, he’s your typical troubled playboy who only brings his dad trouble-but also a lot of money. Joe Biden, after all, was a senator all his life, but he became a very rich man. Many imagine that it was Hunter Biden and his uncle, Joe’s brother, who did the dirty work behind the scenes.

Well, Hunter took a laptop to a repair shop in Delaware, and ended up forgetting the computer there. Nothing unusual about being an addict. After two years, and with failed attempts to return the computer, the owner ended up turning it over to the FBI. What leaked out was very serious stuff, which compromised Joe Biden by exposing these obscure family relationships with Chinese, Russians and Ukrainians.

What did the old press do? He treated the case with a lot of skepticism, raising the possibility that it was a Russian disinformation effort to help Trump in his re-election. Social networks have embarked on the same line. Facebook put a “Shadow Banning” on the topic, that is, a partial censorship that removed the engagement of news or comments linked to the case.

It was caution until the fact-checking, they all claimed. The same ones, it is worth noting, who plunged headlong into the lie of Trump’s collusion with the Russians, a theme hammered incessantly in the media for more than three years. There, apparently, there was not the same rigorous criterion of waiting for a fact check. They treated as established truth what was a “hoax” produced by the Democrats.

The double standard is obvious. Democratic activists disguised as journalists didn’t dare question Biden on the issue during the campaign, which he spent mostly hiding in a basement. The few who risked questions received cuts from the then senator, stating that there was nothing, absolutely no shred of evidence, of any wrongdoing by his son. It was all just a disinformation campaign by the Russians…

Until the NYT this week released a huge story about Hunter Biden, focused on his problems with the IRS, the US Internal Revenue Service. The focus of the article is this, and the title still portrays the son of the current president as someone reasonably upright, since he paid his taxes, even if late.

Halfway through the long story, in paragraph twenty-four to be more precise, the NYT releases the information that FBI sources have attested to the veracity of the emails obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop. So, like someone who doesn’t want anything, the left-wing newspaper drops the bomb without prominence. Any sensible person would expect this to be the focus, and the most correct call would pay attention to that.

For months Biden denied everything and the press took the bait. And lo and behold, the NYT, the main Democratic newspaper, admits that the laptop is real, but in a way so discreet that it passes almost imperceptibly. Then they want to know why this old press no longer enjoys any credibility. Is it really that difficult to understand?