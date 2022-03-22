Oops! How to prevent urine leaks

Yuval Noah Harari, professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, philosopher and author of several bestsellers such as Sapiens: A Brief History of Humanity, Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow and 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, already said that “death is already optional”. But not so optional is living in full and quality conditions.

In Brazil and in the world, aging happens in an increasingly accelerated process. The IBGE estimates that, as of 2039, there will be more elderly people in the country than children. By 2060, it is estimated that one in four Brazilians will be over 65 years old. On average, the life expectancy of Brazilians is 76 years. The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and the Ministry of Health identified that seven out of ten people over 50 years old have some chronic disease in the country. By 2050, we will reach the mark of more than 1.5 billion people over 65 in the world.

Longevity requires preparation, care, basic health care and, above all, a change of mentality in our daily attitudes. Include the practice of physical activities, seek a healthy diet, control weight and, of course, prevent and care for chronic diseases and have access to health systems and centers. Today, with advances in science and medicine, the sooner we detect diseases, syndromes and disorders, the better the treatment conditions will be and, possibly, with fewer side effects.

In the future, death may indeed be optional. Meanwhile, we need physical well-being and quality of life for as long as possible. Now, optional is to take good care of our health, avoid stress as much as possible and prevent external factors from affecting us emotionally, psychologically and socially.

There are physical and health conditions that are practically inherent to age. We know that there are genetic and epigenetic factors that sometimes we cannot control. But some changes in our body happen by the very effect of aging.

One of these common conditions in urologists and geriatricians’ offices is urinary incontinence, involuntary loss of urine through the urethra. In Brazil, according to the Brazilian Society of Urology, more than 10 million people, including men and women of different age groups, suffer from this disorder. Of course, it can also affect young people, but the highest incidence occurs after 65 years of age, in 20% of women and 10% of men.

As always, prevention is still the best option and is no exception when it comes to urinary incontinence. Daily exercise, and specifically pelvic floor exercises — rapidly contracting and releasing the pelvic floor muscles — is advisable, losing weight, having a proper balanced diet, cutting down on caffeine, drinking plenty of water, not holding urine for too long. prolonged use, maintain correct intimate hygiene, do not smoke and reduce alcohol consumption.

Aging, lifestyle, obesity, smoking, inadequate nutrition are some of the factors related to urinary incontinence. It is a condition that affects not only physical well-being, but quality of life (especially in the elderly) and has emotional, psychological and social consequences in practically all patients.

For men, two other factors can be added: prostate enlargement (benign prostatic hyperplasia), which can cause bladder discomfort, increasing the urge to urinate more frequently, and prostate cancer, which, depending on the type of treatment , may have urinary incontinence as a side effect.

Generally speaking, urinary incontinence can be temporary, caused by substances that increase the amount of urine in the bladder, or by a passing health problem. It can be persistent, when caused by physical and even neurological conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease, brain tumor, stroke, spinal injury – in this case, it can cause lasting urinary incontinence.

Yes, I tend to agree with professor and historian Yuval Noah Harari: “Death is already optional”. But it’s still not for everyone. Now, it is optional to have public policies that think of everyone, that allow full conditions of access and health care and that encourage a better quality of life.