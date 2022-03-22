Papo SUS brings together specialists involved in the creation of the Elmo helmet and highlights the project’s achievements

March 21, 2022 – 4:40 pm

ESP/CE Communications Advisor

Text: Elon Nepomuceno

Photograph: Deborah Muniz







Two weeks after being elected the best innovation case in Brazil, the Elmo helmet will win another important recognition. Next Friday (25), the team of researchers responsible for the device will be awarded the Medal of Abolition. The commendation, instituted in 1963, honors the relevant work of Brazilians for the state of Ceará or for Brazil.

since the beginning of pandemicthe equipment has optimized treatment of patients with covid-19 or other respiratory problems. According to expert estimates, around 40,000 people benefited from the devicethat has 60% success rate.

After the processes of designing the helmet and implementing it in hospitals, what can we still expect from this one of the greatest symbols of innovation in health in the State? What does the Abolition Medal represent for those behind the project? What is the balance of the initiative?

These and other topics related to Elmo will be discussed in the SUS Chat this Tuesday (22). THE livecarried out by School of Public Health Paulo Marcelo Martins Rodrigues (ESP/CE)an authority linked to the State Health Department (SESA)will take place on Instagram (@espceara), starting at 7:30 pm.

For the broadcast, some members of the equipment development team were invited. They are: Marcelo Alcantara, ESP/CE superintendent and creator of Elmo; Betina Tomaz, intensive care physical therapist; and David Guabiraba, clinical engineer. The mediation of the virtual chat will be by Luciana Rocha, manager of Health Extension at ESP/CE.

During the activity, the population will be able to ask questions and make notes with the specialists.

Elmo Task Force

The helmet is the result of a joint action between the Government of the State of Ceará – through Sesa, ESP/CE and the Ceará Foundation for Supporting Scientific and Technological Development (Funcap) -, the Universities of Fortaleza (Unifor) and Federal of Ceará (UFC) and the Federation of Industries of the State of Ceará (Fiec), through the National Service for Industrial Learning (Senai/Ceará). The Elmo helmet also has the support of Esmaltec and the Institute of Health and Hospital Management (ISGH).

The highest honor granted by the Government of the State of Ceará, the Medal of Abolition refers to the act of Francisco Jose do NascimentoO sea ​​Dragon. On March 25, 1884, the fisherman and sailor known as Matilde’s boy he had the courage to say: “from this date onwards, slaves will no longer be shipped in the ports of Ceará”. Thus, the abolition of slavery was decreed in Ceará, four years before the promulgation of the Lei Áurea, in 1888.. The attitude of the people from Ceará, who later became known as Dragão do Mar, is the inspiration for the attitudes of great men and women who, until today, stand out on the national scene and in Ceará.

Learn more about the history of Dragão do Mar, in a documentary produced by the program Perfil, on TV Assembleia Ceará:

Service

SUS chat

Elmo Helmet: From Life-Saving Innovation to Abolition Medal

When: Tuesday (22), at 7:30 pm

