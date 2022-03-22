Perfect Dark is in the hands of Crystal Dynamics, advance unofficial sources • Eurogamer.pt

Microsoft founded The Initiative as a ground-breaking studio to develop AAA games capable of redefining genres, and over the past few years it has recruited talent from some of the most respected studios in the industry.

While working on Perfect Dark, The Initiative enlisted the help of a third-party studio, Square Enix’s Crystal Dynamics, which according to unofficial sources is now the lead on the project.

Last week, it was suggested that The Initiative’s exodus is related to differences over Perfect Dark’s design and following the departure of some of the top creatives, it was discovered that nearly half of the studio had left.

After reporting on what is happening at The Initiative, Andy Robinson from VGC added that he was told by his sources that after so many departures, Crystal Dynamics is leading the project, taken from the hands of the studio that Microsoft created from scratch to develop games. revolutionary AAA

Initiative update: I’ve added 2 more confirmed departures to the list (and corroborating a few more). If it wasn’t obvious already, multiple sources have now suggested to me that Crystal Dynamics is essentially leading this project.https://t.co/LZPQDNJvIJ — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) March 16, 2022