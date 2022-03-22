Plane with 132 on board crashes in China: what is known about the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 crash

March 21, 2022, 06:27 -03 Updated 1 hour ago

Chinese state TV shows rescuers heading to the crash site.

A China Eastern Airlines plane with 132 people on board has crashed in Guangxi province, Chinese officials confirmed on Monday.

There were 123 passengers and nine crew on board, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAA).

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

The Boeing 737-800 jet crashed in a mountainous region in Wuzhou. The explosion sparked a forest fire, state media reported. Rescue teams were sent to the area.

The teams found no signs of survivors.

Chinese airlines have a good safety record – the last major accident in the country took place 12 years ago.

The plane crash caused commotion in China. President Xi Jiping ordered an investigation to determine the causes of the accident. China Eastern Airlines has suspended flights on all of its 737-800s.

Flight records indicate that the plane quickly lost height before hitting the ground.

A China Eastern Airlines plane has crashed, Chinese officials confirmed on Monday.

More than 600 rescuers are at the crash site. Firefighters arrived at the scene first and managed to put out the flames generated by the accident.

Videos recorded by local residents and shared on Chinese social media as well as state broadcasters show fire and smoke at the crash site, as well as wreckage from the plane.

Chinese aviation safety has improved substantially in recent decades after a series of accidents in the 1990s. Today accidents are very rare in the country.

The last major accident in the country took place in August 2010, when a plane from Harbin crashed in Yichun, killing 42 people.

China Eastern expressed “its deep condolences to the passengers and crew members who died”.

Officials at Guangzhou airport set aside an area to receive relatives of people on the flight.

A woman told AFP that she had reserved a seat on the flight, but ended up catching a plane that departed early. She said her sister and four friends were on the plane that crashed. “I’m very sad,” she said.

China Eastern, a state-owned company, is one of the three largest Chinese airlines.

The weather was cloudy at the time of the accident, but visibility was good.

The plane fell thousands of meters in three minutes, according to websites that track flights.

Flight MU5735 departed Kunming at 1:11 pm local time (2:11 am EDT) and was scheduled to arrive in Guangzhou at 3:05 pm.

Flight tracking websites show the plane was in the air for just over an hour and was approaching its destination.

According to FlightRadar24 data, the latest information obtained about the flight showed that at 14:22 (local time) its altitude was 982 meters.

The Boeing 737-800 plane was seven years old, according to aviation websites. The model is the predecessor of the Boeing 737 Max line, which crashed in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019.

China banned the 737 Max line after the crashes.

The Chinese aviation agency said it had sent investigators to the crash site.