Plane with 132 on board crashes in China: what is known about the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 crash

Abhishek Pratap

Rescuers at the accident scene

Credit, alamy

photo caption,

Chinese state TV shows rescuers heading to the crash site.

A China Eastern Airlines plane with 132 people on board has crashed in Guangxi province, Chinese officials confirmed on Monday.

There were 123 passengers and nine crew on board, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAA).

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

The Boeing 737-800 jet crashed in a mountainous region in Wuzhou. The explosion sparked a forest fire, state media reported. Rescue teams were sent to the area.

