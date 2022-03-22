Readjustment of health plans can be reviewed, says ANS | Economy

Brazil Agency Health insurance

To unlock the sale of individual plans, a rare item on the carriers’ shelf, Paulo Roberto Rebello Filho, president of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), agrees to discuss an expensive subject for the consumer: the limitation of readjustment of these contracts.

Without giving details, he says that this is not a general release, but that it is necessary to open a discussion that allows these plans to be offered again.

For Rebello, one of the agency’s missions is to stimulate competition. But he fears that the debate over an Open Health model, sharing data between plan companies along the lines of Open Banking, could create an adverse selection, excluding those who need it most from the sector. Check out excerpts from the interview.

Expectation for the 2022 increase

“There is an increase in Brazil Costs, inputs are becoming more expensive, there is an increase in claims (use of the plan), but it is not comparable to what they are saying (companies talk about record readjustment). This year, there will be a positive readjustment. There is talk of an electoral period, but the ANS is an agency of the State and not of the government.”

“My biggest defense is the application of the formula, the same one that gave a negative result in 2021 (fall of 8.19%, the first reduction ever recorded).

Collective plan readjustment model



“ANS has advanced due to the transparency in the calculations of readjustments and values ​​that are presented by the companies.”

“We have a special look at the low-sufficient, which are individual contracts and those with up to 30 users, and we monitor collectives, but there is no intention of establishing a percentage of readjustment for these contracts. But we already do to curb abuses.”

Offer of individual plans

“The agency has to stimulate more and more competition. We need to understand what are the obstacles of the individual plan, how we can stimulate sales. One thing I don’t give up is the veto of unilateral termination of the contract, you can’t give that possibility (to cancel) to the operator.”

“We can even talk about the readjustment. I’m not saying that I’m going to release the readjustment of the individual, people will kill me. But you won’t be forced to sell individual plans by decree. .”

Judgment on mandatory coverage



“In the view of the ANS, the list has always been exhaustive (it only provides mandatory coverage for what is listed). If it is considered (in judgment by the STJ) exemplary (which can be extended according to future interpretations) it will be a very big setback. ”

“We would go back to the time before the regulation. How to estimate risks that will be covered by an operator? What price will each product be? This will increase judicialization, and the ANS will not have precision in its regulatory actions. It takes a long time to incorporate procedures, but the ANS has been modernizing the list, reducing deadlines for updating, maintaining a permanent analysis.

What motivates judicialization in the sector

“There are two situations: that beneficiary who seeks the Judiciary due to non-compliance with some contractual provision, and then he has to fight and look for the agency, and there is the consumer wanting some extra technology or procedure.”

“The fact is that no one looked into making a more in-depth analysis of the court data so that we could know what is actually happening and act. It is a point where I want to move forward.”

Transfer from Amil’s wallet to APS



“The first move made at the end of last year was the transfer (of individual plans) from Amil to APS, which belongs to the group, and she fulfilled the entire flow.”

“During this process, however, it was reported in the press that UnitedHealth would leave the country, there were some movements in the accredited network and complaints increased. We sent a letter to know the capacity of the APS and another, more incisive, asking for information UnitedHealth and then came a vague answer, saying that there was secrecy.”

“For the regulator, there is no secrecy. As a result, we suspended the transfer of quotas at the São Paulo Board of Trade, which was in the process of happening. The documents were only delivered this Tuesday and we are analyzing.”

Open Health adoption debate



“Within the agency, we already have something similar, which is the ANS Guide for plans. Since 2009, this tool allows consumers to check the possibility of carrying out portability based on their registration data and compare operators’ plans.”

“This initiative (Open Health) came from the BC innovation laboratory, and the banking logic is different from that of health, it has a mind that you can offer a lower monthly fee to those who are in good health and that is not possible, because there would be adverse selection , expulsion of the elderly and the chronically ill. The way it is being done, there is no way, we need to sit at the table and move forward.”

Impact of the pandemic on operators

“In March 2020, no one could know what the impact of the pandemic would be on the sector. With the lockdown, the reduction in income, it was thought that default would increase, there would be a massive exit for SUS.”

“The agency works with monitoring, but in March it was seeing information from 2019, the data was yet to arrive. We started to request simpler information, based on the operators’ cash flow, to understand the impact of the pandemic on companies and take decisions.”

“We were charged a lot to release collateral assets, to flex deadlines, we ended up being conservative. And today, history shows that we were right. People stopped looking for providers (hospitals and laboratories) and usage dropped, operators gained almost two millions of new lives, there was a greater number of portability to cheaper plans, but delinquency remained in the historical series. The scenario that was painted did not materialize.”

Monthly information about Covid in the country



“ANS is strengthened and much more transparent. It was a turning point, there was already a transparency process at the agency, but the Covid Bulletin (which provides monthly information about the pandemic) was a great incentive for us to take our data and transform it into dynamic panels that can be consulted by the consumer, making users more empowered, making better decisions and promoting competition.”

Plan segmentation

“The issue of access is within the regulatory agenda, the agency is available to discuss the matter, but we have to better mature this idea.”

“The Constitution says that the beneficiary must have prevention, promotion and recovery, any and all products that are offered must keep an eye on the patient’s line of care. He cannot be left lost on this journey. Everyone who comes in this scope I agree to discuss.”

sector cost



“There are structural challenges in this sector. There is a frequent increase in costs, determined by new technologies, the very change in the age structure of the population.”

“Today, the logic of the sector is centered on the disease and this model needs to be changed. The operator needs to stop being a financial intermediary and start to understand that its role is to be the manager of the beneficiary’s care. management perspective.”

market concentration

“Although there is a movement towards concentration, Brazil is still the country with the largest number of players in the market compared to any country in the world.”

“The concentration itself, I think we have to look at it on a case-by-case basis, because there are benefits, gains in scale, efficiency gains, there are benefits that happen. We have looked at this issue, we are analyzing it, but in fact, concentration by concentration In my opinion, it’s not bad. The movement that should last for some time, has room for this movement until now without prejudice to the final consumer.”