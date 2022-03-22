Robot reproduces expressions of happiness, sadness, fear, anger, surprise and disgust

posted on 03/21/2022 06:00



(credit: Riken/Disclosure)

Scientists in Japan have developed an android that can transmit six basic emotions through its face. The “child” robot, named Nikola, reproduces expressions of happiness, sadness, fear, anger, surprise and disgust, generated when he moves his artificial muscles. The project was presented in the latest issue of the specialized journal Frontiers in Psychology.

Nikola’s face is made up of 29 pneumatic actuators (small air compressors) that control muscle movements. “Pneumatic actuators are controlled by air pressure, which makes movements quiet and smooth,” the study authors detail. Another six devices help control the android’s head and eyeball movements.

The team programmed the actuators based on the Facial Action Coding System (FACS), a kind of primer that has been used extensively to study facial expressions. “Previous research has identified several units of facial action, such as lifting the cheeks and puckering the lips, that comprise typical emotions such as happiness or disgust, and we incorporated these units of action into Nikola’s design,” they report.

In tests, volunteers were able to identify the six facial expressions made by Nikola, even with varying accuracy. Experts explain that the flaws mainly occur because the robot’s silicone skin is less elastic than human skin and cannot form wrinkles very well. Thus, emotions such as disgust were more difficult to identify, as the unit of action to wrinkle the nose could not be included.

Although Nikola does not yet have a body, the scientists’ ultimate goal is to build an android that can help people, particularly those whose physical needs are limited and cannot live alone. “Androids that can emotionally communicate with us will be useful in a wide range of real-life situations, such as caring for the elderly, and can promote human well-being,” Sato points out.