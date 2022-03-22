Russia and Ukraine made first POW exchange

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Russia and Ukraine made first POW exchange 7 Views

Russian soldiers were replaced by the mayor of Melitopol edit




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russian opponent Navalny sentenced to 13 more years in prison | World

A Russian court on Tuesday found Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny guilty of large-scale fraud and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved