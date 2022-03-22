Russia and Ukraine made first POW exchange

Russian soldiers were replaced by the mayor of Melitopol edit
TASS – Russia and Ukraine exchanged the first prisoners of war. Nine Russian service members have been released, according to Russia’s human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova.
“The first exchange took place. We rescued nine of our boys,” she said in an interview with media outlets, confirming that Russian soldiers were exchanged by the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov. Ukraine’s presidential office confirmed the information
The 27th day of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine has entered. According to the Russian government, Moscow has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
