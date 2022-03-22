Russia ends peace talks with Japan

Kremlin had been dealing with the Asian country since the end of World War II; reason for the abandonment of the meetings was the ‘hostile position’ of Tokyo in the conflict with Ukraine

Handout / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ended talks with Japan in pursuit of a peace deal.



the government of Russia announced on Monday morning, the 21st, that it ended negotiations for a peace treaty with Japan. The meetings had taken place since the end of the Second World War and dealt with a territorial dispute between the countries. The justification given by the Kremlin for the interruption of the talks would be Tokyo’s “hostile position” in the Russian invasion of territory. Ukrainian. “Russia does not intend, under the current circumstances, to continue negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry, after saying that it was “impossible to talk about the signing of a fundamental document on bilateral relations with a who has an openly hostile position and seeks to harm interests”. Japan and Russia have been negotiating a peace agreement for decades over a dispute over four islands in the Kuril archipelago.