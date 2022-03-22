Russia only has three more days of ammunition and food, says Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, supplies and fuel for Russian troops are close to running out.

STRINGER / AFP – 02/25/2022 Russian battle tanks advance on Ukraine



The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russian troops’ supplies, ammunition and fuel are running low and should only last for another three days. “According to the available information, the Russian occupation forces operating in Ukraine have stocks of ammunition and food for no more than three days”, “a similar situation with fuel”, said the statement posted on Facebook. The conflict between the two countries is in its 27th day, and, according to the authorities, at least 300 Russian soldiers refused to carry out the order to carry out hostilities in the region of Okhtyrka, east of Kiev. They also reported that Russian troops continue to try to advance into the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, but are not having success. The Russian government did not take a position on this information, however, they declared that the Ukrainians have used citizens as a ‘human shield’ and compared this action with Nazism. “Ukrainian Armed Forces place heavy weapons in residential areas of Mariupol [cidade portuária na Ucrânia]. The Nazis did the same in Berlin [capital da Alda Alemanha] besieged in 1945″, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.