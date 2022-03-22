Russia ramps up air and naval activity in Ukraine, says Pentagon – News

Russia has intensified its air and naval operations in Ukraine in the face of resistance from Ukrainian forces, who continue to impede the Russian army advance in the countrysaid a Pentagon official on Monday (21).

“Over the last 24 to 48 hours, we’ve seen an increase in air activity on both sides,” the official, who requested anonymity, told reporters.

“The Russians have made more than 300 missions in the last 24 hours, and the Ukrainians have also picked up the pace,” he added, without quantifying the numbers of Ukrainian aviation, which are much lower than those of the Russians.





According to him, these operations do not manifest themselves in aerial combat. Russian aviation tends to fire air-to-ground missiles at Ukrainian targets from Russian or Belarusian airspace.

“They don’t venture too far or too long into Ukrainian airspace,” which is defended “with great skill,” he said. “We have seen an increase in naval activity in the north of the Black Sea,” added the US Department of Defense official.

“The Russians have just over ten warships” in this area, mostly amphibious ships, combat ships, minesweepers and patrol boats, “and we believe at least one of the Odessa bombings” came from this area, he explained.

“We think it would be a mistake to conclude that this is a sign that Odessa is under imminent threat from an amphibious attack,” he said.

The Pentagon does not know whether Russia fired hypersonic missiles at Ukraine as it claims it did, but even if it did, “from a military point of view it is not of great practical interest” to use such long-range missiles against such close targets, added the Pentagon official.





Also according to the official, “maybe they [os russos] don’t have many precision-guided missiles and need to resort” to long-range missiles, he said.

“It is also possible that they are trying to send a message to the West and Ukraine to try to gain an advantage at the negotiating table.”

Overall, “what we see is a desperate attempt by the Russians to regain momentum,” the official concluded, emphasizing that, on the 26th day of the offensive, Russian forces remain blocked about 15 km northwest of Kiev and 30 km east of the capital.



