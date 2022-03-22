Russia ramps up air and naval activity in Ukraine, says Pentagon

THE Russia has stepped up its air and naval operations in Ukraine in the face of resistance from Ukrainian forces, which continue to impede the Russian army’s advance into the country, a Pentagon official said on Monday. “Over the last 24 to 48 hours, we’ve seen an increase in air activity on both sides,” the official, who requested anonymity, told reporters.

“The Russians have made more than 300 missions in the last 24 hours and the Ukrainians have also accelerated the pace,” he added, without quantifying the Ukrainian aviation, which is much lower than the Russians. According to him, these operations do not manifest themselves in aerial combat. Russian aviation tends to fire air-to-ground missiles at Ukrainian targets from Russian or Belarusian airspace.

“They don’t venture too far or too long into Ukrainian airspace,” which is defended “with great skill,” he said. “We’ve seen an increase in naval activity in the northern Black Sea,” the US Department of Defense official added.

“The Russians have just over ten warships” in this area, mostly amphibious ships, combat ships, minesweepers and patrol boats, “and we believe at least one of the Odessa bombings” came from this area, he explained. “We think it would be a mistake to conclude that this is a sign that Odessa is under imminent threat from an amphibious attack,” he said.

The Pentagon does not know whether Russia fired hypersonic missiles at Ukraine as it claims it did, but even if it were, “from a military point of view, it is not of great practical interest” to use such long-range missiles against such close targets, added the Pentagon official.

The explanation “may be that they don’t have a lot of precision-guided missiles and they need to turn to them,” he said. “It is also possible that they are trying to send a message to the West and Ukraine to try to gain an advantage at the negotiating table.” Overall, “what we see is a desperate attempt by the Russians to regain momentum,” the official concluded, emphasizing that on the 26th day of the offensive, Russian forces remain blocked about 15 km northwest of Kiev and 30 km east. from the capital.