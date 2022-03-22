Russia says ties with US close to severing after Biden’s Putin comments

(Reuters) – The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan to tell him that U.S. President Joe Biden’s remarks in calling Russian President Vladimir Putin , of “war criminal” brought bilateral ties to the brink of collapse.

President Biden said last week that Putin was a “war criminal” for sending tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine.

“Such statements by the American president, unworthy of such a high-ranking statesman, place Russian-American relations on the brink of rupture,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Kremlin previously described the comments as “personal insults” against Putin.

The ministry also told Sullivan that hostile actions against Russia would receive a “decisive and firm response”.

The US State Department did not confirm the summons. But Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said in an interview with MSNBC that Russia’s statement “just shows how desperate President Putin is becoming.”

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a special operation to reduce the neighboring country’s military capacity and root out people it calls dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have put up strong resistance against Russian forces and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw from Ukraine.

(Report by Reuters)