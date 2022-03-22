Russia says ties with US close to severing after Biden’s Putin comments

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had summoned US Ambassador John Sullivan to tell him that US President Joe Biden’s remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin had led to bilateral ties on the brink of collapse.

President Biden said last week that Putin was a “war criminal” for sending tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine.

“Such statements by the American president, unworthy of such a high-ranking statesman, place Russian-American relations on the brink of rupture,” the Russian ministry said in a statement. The Kremlin previously described the comments as “personal insults” against Putin.

The ministry also told Sullivan that hostile actions against Russia would receive a “decisive and firm response”.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a special operation to reduce the neighboring country’s military capacity and root out people it calls dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have put up strong resistance against Russian forces and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw from Ukraine.

