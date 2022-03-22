Russia Says US Relations Close to Severing After Biden’s Putin Comments | Ukraine and Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday (21) that it had summoned US Ambassador John Sullivan to tell him that US President Joe Biden’s remarks in calling Russian President Vladimir Putin of war criminals have brought bilateral ties to the brink of collapse.
Biden calls Putin a war criminal
President Biden said last week that Putin was a war criminal for sending tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine.
“Such statements by the American president, unworthy of such a high-ranking statesman, place Russian-American relations on the brink of rupture,” the ministry said in a statement.
- Share via WhatsApp
- Share via Telegram
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden greet each other as they arrive for a meeting at ‘Villa la Grange’ in Geneva, Switzerland. on June 16, 2021 — Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP
Russia’s government previously described the comments as personal insults against Putin.
The ministry also told Sullivan that hostile actions against Russia would receive a “decisive and firm response”.
The US State Department did not confirm the summons. But Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said in an interview with MSNBC that Russia’s statement “just shows how desperate President Putin is becoming.”
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a special operation to reduce the neighboring country’s military capacity and root out people it calls dangerous nationalists.
Ukrainian forces have put up resistance against Russian forces and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw from Ukraine.
Ambassador Sullivan said on Monday that US citizens in Russia were unable to access consular services, according to US government spokeswoman Jen Psaki.
It is through consular services that the government of a country has access to its citizens who are in foreign territory.