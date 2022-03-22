Russia suspends peace deal with Japan over sanctions

In early 2019, Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to sign the peace treaty that has been pending since World War II.| Photo: EFE / EPA / SERGEY GUNEEV / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK

Russia announced on Monday that it had suspended peace talks with Japan over sanctions imposed by Tokyo over a Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine. In early 2019, Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to sign the peace treaty that has been pending since World War II.

“Under current conditions, the Russian side has no intention of continuing negotiations with Japan on the peace treaty,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “All responsibility for the damage done to Japan’s bilateral cooperation and interests rests with Tokyo, which has consciously opted for an anti-Russian turn instead of developing mutually beneficial and neighborly cooperation.”

Moscow considers it impossible to discuss the signing of a document with a country that has “openly” adopted an “unfriendly” position aimed at harming its interests. In addition, a decision was made to stop issuing, visa requirement, permits for Japanese citizens wishing to visit the Kuril Islands. Other measures against Tokyo include renouncing the dialogue on the Kuril Islands joint farm, over which Japan claims sovereignty.

On March 18, the Japanese government announced additional sanctions against Russia, including a freeze on the assets of a further 15 Russian citizens, mainly senior defense officers, and nine corporations in the military, naval and aerospace industries. Since the start of Russian intervention in Ukraine, Tokyo has imposed sanctions on Russian organizations and companies, as well as 76 citizens, including President Vladimir Putin and 12 Belarusians, including President Alexander Lukashenko.