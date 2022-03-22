Russian government says no significant progress in peace talks with Ukraine – News









The Kremlin said on Monday that peace talks with Ukraine had yet to make any significant progress.

Moscow has accused Kiev of stalling peace talks by making unacceptable overtures to Russia. Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums.











Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said significant progress still needed to be made in the negotiations to provide a basis for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodmyr Zelensky.

“In order for us to speak at a meeting between the two presidents, we need to do our homework. Talks have to be held, and their results have to be agreed,” Peskov said. “There has been no significant progress so far.”











Peskov also reiterated that Russia was showing more willingness than Ukrainian negotiators in the talks to work towards a deal.











Copyright © Thomson Reuters.