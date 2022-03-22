Russian opponent Navalny sentenced to 13 more years in prison | World

A Russian court on Tuesday found Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny guilty of large-scale fraud and contempt, and sentenced him to a further 13 years in prison. Prosecutors intend to transfer him to a maximum security penal colony.

Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence in a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations.

The new process began on February 15, when Navalny appeared in prison uniform with a shaved head and was surrounded by guards.

Navalny is the main opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He led a movement that suffered strong repression from the Russian government, which ordered its ban and persecuted its leaders.

In 2020, he survived a poisoning attempt and spent several months recovering in Germany.

Who is Alexei Navalny?

2 of 3 Navalny hugs wife Yujia during trial in Russia — Photo: Denis Kaminev Navalny hugs wife Yujia during trial in Russia – Photo: Denis Kaminev

Navalny, 45, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in February 2021 in another case on fraud charges, a trial the activist called political and rigged.

He is being held in Pokrov penal colony, 100 km east of Moscow. The process that began in February was carried out in the penitentiary, which was criticized by Navalny supporters as a way of limiting the publicity of the trial.

In the new lawsuit, prosecutors accused Navalny of having embezzled more than $4.7 million in donations to the organizations he leads, a crime that carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

3 of 3 Navalny trial broadcast in Peskov, Russia — Photo: Denis Kaminev/Reuters Navalny trial broadcast in Peskov, Russia — Photo: Denis Kaminev/Reuters

Navalny blames Russian President Vladimir Putin for the poisoning, which has not yet been investigated in his country, as officials say there is no evidence and that Germany has not shared the medical analysis.

Navalny was included on an official list of “terrorists and extremists” as part of the crackdown on dissident voices that also affected his key collaborators, who went into exile.