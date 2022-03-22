Russian troops fire on protesters in Kherson; watch videos

According to local media, at least one person was injured after the attack carried out with automatic weapons and tear gas.

A video posted on social media on Monday, 21, shows Russian troops shooting at civilians demonstrating in Freedom Square, in the city of Kherson, against the conflict between Russia and Ukraine which has reached its 26th day. The site is in southern Ukraine and is taken over by Russian forces. At least 250,000 people live in the region. According to local media, at least one person was injured after the attack carried out with automatic weapons and tear gas. The city of Kherson was one of the main targets of the Russian invasion and the first major city that the Russians managed to take. The site is close to the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014.

