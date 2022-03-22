Science says: omega 3 to lower triglycerides

Triglycerides are responsible for storing unused calories and providing energy to the body, although high levels can harden arteries or thicken artery walls, which is why it’s important to keep them in a healthy range.

Consequently, experts explained how omega 3 helps to lower their levels, thus preventing health problems such as stroke, heart attack and inflammation in the pancreas.



–Continues after advertising–

Also along those lines, high triglycerides represent a sign of other conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, obesity and metabolic syndrome, as well as waist fat, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and abnormal cholesterol levels. the use of omega 3 will be essential to avoid these health problems.

What do you need to know?

First, you need to know what the usual triglyceride parameters are to know whether to emphasize the consumption of omega 3. Normal: less than 150 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl), or less than 1.7 millimoles per liter (mmol /l). Limit: 150 to 199 mg/dl (1.8 to 2.2 mmol/l). High: 200 to 499 mg/dL (2.3 to 5.6 mmol/L). While very high: 500 mg/dl or higher (5.7 mmol/l or higher).

Consequently, taking these values ​​into account, experts recommend consuming at least two weekly servings of omega 3, which can be easily found in fish such as salmon, albacore tuna, trout, sardines and salmon.

In addition, in other foods that we can find this nutrient that benefits health, it is in nuts and seeds such as flaxseed, chia and black walnuts; in vegetable oils such as flaxseed, soybean oil and canola oil, or in fortified foods such as certain brands of eggs, yogurt, juices, milk, soy drinks and infant formula.



–Continues after advertising–

In this context, to reduce high levels of triglycerides, it will be essential to consume the foods mentioned above, as they are rich in omega 3 and other nutrients, benefiting health from different perspectives. Although the intake should be guided by professionals, thus avoiding side effects.

Related