Second game between Athletic and Cruzeiro will be at Mineirão due to lighting

Athletic announced this Monday (21) that the second game of the semifinal against Cruzeiro will be played at Mineirão. The game will take place on Saturday (26), at 16:30. According to the board of the São João del Rei team, the decision was made due to the lighting at Arena Unimed.

“The decision was taken from the inability of the lighting system at Arena Unimed, in São João del-Rei, which could harm the show and limit the viewing of bids by VAR (video assistant referee)”, declared Athletic, in note.

The club also pointed out in the statement that the parties involved in the confrontation sought solutions to the problem, but the efforts were not successful. The club from São João del Rei even tried to change the date of the match so that changes to the stadium could be carried out, but it was not possible to make the modification.

The club from the interior of Minas Gerais regretted the change, apologizing to the crowd. However, he stressed that he will seek the necessary corrections so that Arena Unimed is able to host matches in such conditions in the future.

With the change, the four games of the semifinals will take place in Belo Horizonte.

See the full statement from Athletic below:

Athletic Club announces that the second game of the Campeonato Mineiro semifinal, in which Athletic is home, will be held at Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto, Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, on March 26, at 4:30 pm. The decision was taken from the inability of the lighting system at Arena Unimed, in São João del-Rei, which could harm the show and limit the viewing of bids by VAR (video assistant referee).

Since the last game at Arena Unimed against Villa Nova, Athletic, the Minas Gerais Football Federation and Grupo Globo, holder of the broadcasting rights for the Championship, have spared no effort to try to solve the lighting problem at Arena Unimed and find alternatives to that the return match of the Campeonato Mineiro semifinal against Cruzeiro would be held in São João del-Rei. The club even tried to change the date of the game to be able, in time, to leave Arena Unimed in adequate conditions to host the match, but unfortunately it was not possible in a timely manner to meet the demands of such an important match.

Athletic Club asks for the understanding of its fans and will do everything possible so that, in the future, Arena Unimed has all the conditions to host large games.

Sao Joao del Rei Athletic Club

