Síndico assaulted in Águas Claras is discharged from the ICU

The superintendent Wahby Khalil, 42, punched by personal trainer and physical education teacher Henrique Paulo Sampaio Campos, was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is now recovering in an apartment at Hospital Santa Lucia.

“The overall picture is stable and without aggravations. He was discharged from the ICU, he is currently hospitalized in an apartment.

On Saturday (3/19), the journalist underwent dental treatment to extract teeth that had become soft after being punched in the face. The intervention was uneventful, while Khalil was still in the ICU.

Testimony

Wahby Khalil uploaded a video to post office, last Saturday (19/3), in which he talked about the punches he received. “I’ve been saying that the biggest pain I’m feeling is not even the physical pain, the pain of knowing that I’m hurt by the fall, by the punch, but it’s the pain of knowing that someone who was very close to me could have killed me in a second”, said the journalist.

The síndico stated that he watched the video that recorded the moment of the aggression caught by security cameras. “The most painful thing was seeing the cowardice in the images. Seeing that I was already lying on the floor, needing help, and even so, the person continued there disdaining, talking, instead of helping me. Those seconds could be crucial in my life. That is the most hurtful and the cruelest.”

understand the case

The manager was punched when he called the attention of a physical educator for the inconvenience caused by a punching bag installed in a gym in a condominium in Águas Claras. In a video recorded by the condominium’s security circuit, it is possible to see the moment in which Khalil, the condominium’s manager, is assaulted by personal Henrique. The 21st Police Station (Taguatinga Sul) is investigating the case.