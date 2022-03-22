Sony acquires Haven Studios, developer of Jade Raymond

Sony continues in its endeavor to increase the PlayStation Studios family. A few months after acquiring companies such as Bungie, Valkyrie Entertainment and Bluepoint Games, the Japanese giant announced the purchase of Haven Studios, which is commanded by Jade Raymond, formerly of Ubisoft and Google.

The information was published by Hermen Hulst, president of PS Studios, in his twitter personal. In the post, he praises the developer team, as well as pointing out that the devs are working on a PlayStation-exclusive multiplayer title.

Happy to welcome Haven Studios to PlayStation Studios! Super impressed by Jade Raymond and her talented team, with their vision for an original PlayStation multiplayer. Congratulations to everyone at Haven!

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, SIE CEO Jim Ryan also commented on the deal. This will be Sony’s first Canadian developer, which will “expand the catalog of experiences” for the PS5.

Haven Studios is an emerging production company with a talented team, and we are delighted to welcome you to our first Canadian PlayStation studio. The developer will focus on creating original AAA multiplayer, not only to showcase the power of the PS5, but to expand the catalog of experiences that can only be found on PlayStation.

Raymond, in turn, also gave his opinion. According to the dev, his company intends to learn from other PS Studios production companies.

We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate and learn from all the exceptional teams at PlayStation Studios. We want to embrace the PS5’s incredible ability to create new worlds that inspire players and connect them in many ways.

How much did Sony pay for Haven Studios?

The value of the agreement was not disclosed by the companies. For now, it is known that Haven Studios is working on an ambitious game, with the potential to occupy 1TB of the PS5’s SSD. In addition, this will be a “game as a service” and aims to keep the community engaged with its online social functions.