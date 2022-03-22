Sony announces acquisition of Assassin’s Creed developer Haven Studios

The company is already working on a AAA multiplayer game with persistent features

Sony announced this Monday (21) the acquisition of Haven Studiosa company controlled by Jade Raymondwho made a name for himself at Ubisoft as a producer of the first chapters of Assassin’s Creed. The relationship between the Japanese company and the studio was already known, but previously it was limited to funding their first projects.

In the purchase announcement, Herman Hulst, boss of PlayStation Studiosstated that Haven has an impressive leadership team and is made up of many talented industry veterans. Without naming names, he said that the team of creators has worked on some of the most beloved franchises in the world of games that are successful to this day.

“We started working with Jade and her team in early 2021, when they were about to announce the formation of Haven Studios.” explains Hulst. He says that from the first suggestions for projects and prototypes, it became clear to the Sony the value of the developer and how important it was to invest in its new intellectual property for PlayStation consoles.

Haven develops AAA multiplayer game

In a message commenting on the acquisition, Jade Raymond stated that Haven Studios is joining PlayStation Studios almost a year after its debut. She also confirmed that she has worked to establish a studio that makes the kind of games its members have always wanted to play, in an environment based on kindness, courage and creativity.

“Our first new intellectual property for PlayStation is on its way to deliver a AAA multiplayer experience with a vision to build a systemic and evolving world based on freedom, emotion and fun.” explained Raymond. In practice, the Developer’s new project fits within Sony’s plans to deliver at least 10 new games as a service by the end of 2026.



Raymond says Haven’s new position will allow her to collaborate with studios like Guerrilla Games, Naughty Dog, Media Molecule and Insomniac, learning from their technologies and marketing teams. She also states that she intends to show more details of the studio’s first project soon and ensures your team is just getting started of what should be a “wonderful adventure that should last generations”.

Source: PlayStation Blog