State Department of Health opens registration for specialization courses

The State Department of Health, through the School of Public Health of the State of Mato Grosso (ESP-MT), last Friday (18.03) opened registration for specialization courses for health professionals with complete higher education throughout the state. The courses are foreseen in the unit project whose theme is: “We will learn to take care of the health of all of us”.

Among the courses offered is the specialization in Health Care for People with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), which aims to qualify higher-level professionals, offering ethical, technical, socioeconomic and legal instruments for the care of this population. The registration period starts this Friday at this link and runs until 30.03.



–Continues after advertising–

Registration for the specialization in Auditing in the Unified Health System (SUS) is still open. Those interested in the training must register at this link by 22.04.

ESP-MT also offers the specialization in Mental Health and Psychosocial Care, with enrollment period from 03/21 to 04/14. Interested professionals should apply here.

According to the director of ESP-MT, Silvia Aparecida Tomáz, the courses contribute to the training and qualification of health professionals and, consequently, promote the improvement of services and the quality of health of the population.



–Continues after advertising–

Related