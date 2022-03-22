Steam Deck vs. Aya Neo Next: benchmarks show who does best

Same proposal, different hardware

The Steam Deck, Valve’s portable PC, is an object of desire among many gamers. While Valve’s mini computer isn’t available here yet, we also have options like the Aya Neo Next. Both have very competent AMD SoCs, despite Valve’s solution having newer hardware. Want to know what a side-by-side clash between the two would be like? The YouTube channel ETA PRIME did this favor for us.

But first, the specs

The Steam Deck has an AMD SoC with 4 Zen 2 cores, adding up to 8 threads. The CPU is base clocked at 2.4GHz and boosted to 3.5GHz. And here begin the biggest advantages for Valve’s notebook: the use of DDR5 technology (16GB LPDDR5-5500) and the use of RDNA 2 graphics and its 8 computational units running at 1.6 GHz. The Steam Deck consumes between 4 to 15W, according to the official website.

The Aya Neo Next is powered by a Ryzen 7 5800U. This is a more powerful CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads based on Zen 3. It runs at 1.9 GHz (base) and 4.4 GHz (boost) frequencies. Despite having a more powerful CPU, the rest of the specifications are below the rival. The Aya Neo Next has 16GB LPDDR4-4667 and Vega graphics, also with 8 computing units operating at 2Ghz.

Both rely on the same screen technologies, so all games were tested on a 7-inch screen with a resolution of 1280×800 pixels.



benchmarks

In God of War, with “original” graphics preset (medium) and FSR in performance, the Aya Neo Next, configured at 16W, has difficulty maintaining 30FPS. Already at 28W, the notebook even passes a little of this value, ensuring performance closer to 30FPS for longer. The Steam Deck reaches over 40FPS with ease.

Even with its 7 years of age, The Witcher 3 gives work to the SoC of the Aya Neo Next configured in 16W. With the game set to the minimum preset, the mini PC does not reach 60FPS in the tested stretch. Rising to 28W, the Aya Neo manages to hit 60FPS. The Steam Deck doesn’t have much trouble maintaining 60FPS all the time, consuming less.

In Elden, with the Aya Neo Next configured at 28W, the laptop manages to go over 40FPS with the game set to the minimum preset in the tested section. The Steam Deck is not bad with its 15W and delivers averages above 30FPS. Forza Horizon set to minimum didn’t work for either of them, both delivered high frame rates.



The youtuber still presents some synthetic benchmarks. In terms of CPU demands, the Aya Neo Next is considerably ahead of the Steam Deck, especially configured at 28W. But when it comes to GPU, as proven by games, the iGPU based on RDNA 2 is superior and efficient.

