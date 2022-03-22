Studies link long Covid with mental sequelae

Studies published in the last week have advanced in identifying the mental sequelae present in those infected with the so-called long Covid, which lasts longer, and have identified differences in memory, sleep, as well as traces of depression and anxiety.

One of them was led by researchers from the University of Iceland and published on The Lancet website. It showed that there was an 18% increase in depression and a 13% increase in sleep disorders in patients who were followed for up to 16 months.

Researcher Unnur Anna Valdimarsdóttir also said that patients who stayed in bed for more than 7 days were 61% more likely to develop symptoms of depression and 43% of anxiety. In total, 247,000 people were followed in Iceland, Estonia, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Other research developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom also drew attention to neurological sequelae, such as memory problems. 78% of the people consulted reported problems with concentration, 69% had mental confusion, 68% had memory problems and 60% found it difficult to find words to express themselves.

“Given the evidence of widespread neural symptoms and demonstrable neural damage, COVID-19 infection can be expected to be associated with cognitive deficits. In fact, there is some early evidence linking neural changes after COVID-19 and cognitive deficits. Evidence of frontoparietal hypometabolism in older patients who had post-COVID-19 neurological symptoms via positron emission tomography (PET) was associated with lower neuropsychological scores, particularly on tests of verbal memory and executive functions.” pointed out the study, which was published by Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

Both studies pointed out that a long period of hospitalization can worsen these frames of mental and neurological problems. Cambridge psychology department spokeswoman Lucy Cheke said in a press release that governments and the medical community need to take these types of after-effects more seriously, as they can have a major impact on the economically active population.

