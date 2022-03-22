Swedish Institute says Brazilian democracy has retreated 10 years and is experiencing a process of “autocratization”

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Swedish Institute says Brazilian democracy has retreated 10 years and is experiencing a process of “autocratization” 10 Views

“Brazil is not a liberal democracy, as it faces challenges to ensure that all the criteria of a consolidated rule of law are met”, says the Swedish institute V-Dem edit




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russia ramps up air and naval activity in Ukraine, says Pentagon – News

Russia has intensified its air and naval operations in Ukraine in the face …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved