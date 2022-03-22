Swedish Institute says Brazilian democracy has retreated 10 years and is experiencing a process of “autocratization”

“Brazil is not a liberal democracy, as it faces challenges to ensure that all the criteria of a consolidated rule of law are met”, says the Swedish institute V-Dem edit

247 – A survey prepared by Sweden’s V-Dem Institute, one of the main research centers around the world on the state of democracy, highlights that Brazil is experiencing a process of “autocratization” and is “one of the five countries where democracy suffers”. the biggest shakes in the world in the last decade”. According to the study, the crisis in Brazilian democracy was not greater thanks to the actions of the Justice, putting the brakes on President Jair Bolsonaro”, says journalist Jamil Chade at UOL.

According to the institute, “Brazil is not a liberal democracy, as it faces challenges to ensure that all the criteria of a consolidated rule of law are met” and appears “only as an ‘electoral democracy’”. “In the modest 59th position, Brazil loses to countries like Ghana, Bulgaria, Senegal, Armenia, Romania, Cape Verde, South Africa or São Tomé and Príncipe”, highlights Chad in the text.

The democracy index is led by Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Estonia, Switzerland, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Belgium and Portugal. Also according to him, the survey points out that “Brazil is among the countries that most suffered a process of erosion of democracy in the last decade, alongside Hungary, India, Poland, Serbia and Turkey. In Latin America, Brazil is part of a group that includes El Salvador, Nicaragua and Venezuela”.

“The deterioration of democracy in the country was not greater only because of the resistance of the Federal Supreme Court, in the face of Bolsonaro’s pressure to delegitimize the electoral system”, highlights the report. “Another characteristic of Brazil is the ‘toxic polarization’ in the party system and political debate” which “began to increase in 2013 and reached toxic levels with the electoral victory of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in 2018”, says the study.

“According to the study, the level of democracy enjoyed by the average global citizen in 2021 has dropped to 1989 levels. ‘The last 30 years of democratic advances are now eradicated. Dictatorships are on the rise and are home to 70% of the world’s population – 5.4 billion people’”, warns the document.

“Today, only 34 nations can be called liberal democracies and they are home to only 13% of the world’s population”, he adds. “But it is electoral autocracy that is considered the most common situation, housing 44% of the world’s population, that is, 3.4 billion people”, he concludes.

