the possible future of the country after the war with Russia

While Russia and Ukraine have signaled progress in the ceasefire negotiations, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government has resisted one of Russia’s main demands for an end to the conflict: recognition of the Crimea region as Russian territory and independence from separatist territories from Russia. Donetsk and Lugansk, in the Donbass region, located on the border between the two countries.

“Regarding the occupied territories, Ukraine’s position remains unchanged: the country’s borders cannot be ceded,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told a Polish channel.

But it seems that the Kremlin has expanded its objectives as Russia advances towards Kiev and already dominates several other cities. Military personnel under Putin already control the eastern Ukrainian cities of Sumy and Kharkiv, as well as Donetsk and Lugansk. To the south, Kherson, Mariupol and Volnovakha have been taken, and in the north, Russian forces are at Chernihiv, Konotop and Chernobyl.

Russia advances across the territory

In the opinion of Márcio Coimbra, president of the Fundação da Liberdade Econômica and Coordinator of the postgraduate course in Institutional and Governmental Relations at Faculdade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in Brasília, the possibility of a peace agreement on the independence of the regions is remote and, therefore, Russia it should only stop when it takes over all Ukrainian territory.

“I find it difficult for the war to remain limited to Donetsk and Lugansk, even if Russia gains control of these regions. I also do not believe that Ukraine will cede part of its territory, but if it does, the objective is to reach the banks of the Dnieper, a river that cuts Ukraine between East and West, and take Kiev”, says the expert.

Russia has also advanced and tightened the siege against Kiev – the Russians’ main military objective today – in an attempt to pressure Zelensky and negotiate the Kremlin’s political goals.

“If you take Kiev, you end up taking the rest of the country. We’ve reached a point in the war when one of the two sides must win completely: either Ukraine, on the one hand, or Russia, on the other.” , explains Coimbra.

Lugansk, Donetsk and Crimea were part of Ukraine when the country declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. These are regions that continue to be recognized by the United Nations (UN) as Ukrainian territory.

On February 21 of this year, however, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk regions, which declared independence from Kiev in April 2014 when Russian-backed militias took control of local government seats. and other infrastructure.

“Western and isolated Ukraine”

Another strategy possibly suggested by Russia, according to experts, would be the consolidation of control over the eastern areas of the country and the creation of a kind of “Western Ukraine”, without necessarily a Russian government leading the entire country. This, for example, is the opinion of experts by Nicholas Heras, Carolina Rosa and Eugene Chausovsky in an article for the magazine New Lines.

In their view, Russia should try to fragment the country and create an isolated, landlocked and weakened western Ukrainian region. “A potential Western Ukraine would need to be severely weakened economically and militarily. To achieve this goal, Russia would likely target the region’s civil, military and agricultural infrastructure,” the experts explain in the article.

“It would be necessary to damage it to the point that the cost of rebuilding ‘Western Ukraine’ and preparing it to receive the population again would be extremely expensive”, they say.

Dividing Ukraine in this way would provide Russia with a number of buffers between NATO countries such as Poland and Romania, for example. Furthermore, it would be up to the European Union and NATO to rebuild a ‘devastated Western Ukraine’, explain the experts.

*The governments of Russia and Ukraine have not presented bulletins with death tolls. The data therefore varies according to different balance sheets.