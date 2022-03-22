The Witcher 3: f discovers new Easter Egg seven years after the game’s release

Speaking of The Witcher 3, a fan this week discovered a new Easter Egg in the game, even after many believed they had already explored everything.

This week, The Witcher fans are partying. With CD Projekt Red announcing a new game in the franchise, which will also be the start of a new saga, many are returning to play the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which even though it was released seven years ago, is still seen as a milestone in the video game industry and be an inspiration for several releases today.

The Easter Egg was discovered by user xLetalis and involves Vivienne, a character who appears in the Blood and Wine expansion. In one of the expansion’s missions, the character is semi-transformed into a bird and when Geralt offers to remove the curse, he warns her that she can only live as long as the bird she turned into.

If the player meditates for seven years after completing the quest, Vivienne can be found dead inside Yennefer’s room in Kaer Trolde.

CD Projekt Red’s Quest Design Lead commented on this Easter Egg with IGN and revealed that it might be the game’s last secret.

I’m not sure if it’s the last secret, but it sure is pretty close. Everyone has hidden so many details during the last few months of development that people are still going to find something new in the future.

This is definitely the Easter Egg I kept hidden the most, so it’s pretty impressive that it finally got hidden.

It’s amazing to see the level of detail the developers have put into the game. Can we expect such a lasting game with the new The Witcher saga?