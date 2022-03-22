The Witcher 3: Wild Secret Discovered 7 Years After Release

The game hid an easter egg very well in a mission of the Blood and Wine expansion

Launched in 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still considered one of the best open world RPGs of all time and gave the CD Project RED much of the goodwill she used to recover from the release of Cyberpunk 2077. Although players have investigated every corner of her universe, it’s only now one of his last secrets came out.

The secret was discovered by the Twitter user @xLetalis and involves the character Viviennewhich appears in the last expansion of the game, Blood and Wine. The protagonist Geralt meets her thanks to a curse that causes her to turn into a bird, which can be cured with a price — she will return to being human, but only the animal’s lifespan will remain.which is seven years.

While normally the quest ends when the curse is broken, the player found that there’s a way to put to the test what the game’s script says. For this, he made the protagonist meditate the equivalent of seven years within the time of The Witcher 3 — the result is that Vivianne appears dead inside the chambers of Yennefer in Kaer Trolde after that period.

The Witcher 3 may still have more secrets

In an interview with IGN commenting on the discovery, the game’s lead quest designer, Phillip Weber, said that it’s ironic that the secret was discovered almost seven years after the title’s release. He states that he’s not sure if this is the game’s last secret, but assures him that the remaining amount is certainly coming to an end.

“The developers hid so many easter eggs in the final stages of production that players are likely to still find something one day.,” said Weber. According to him, Vivianne’s secret was one of those he worked harder to keep hidden and out of reach of players.



– Continues after advertising –

The Witcher 3: Willd Hunt is filled with easter eggs related to works such as 300 from Sparta, Fight Club, GoldenEye, dark souls and devil, among several other creations of popular culture, literature and cinema. Players will get another chance to explore the universe created by CD Projekt RED later in 2022, when the new version of the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S get to stores.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: IGN