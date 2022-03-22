There are no signs of plane crash survivors so far, says China’s state media; searches continue | World

No survivors have so far been found at the scene of the crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane, according to information from Chinese state TV network CCTV.

Searches have resumed — it’s already Tuesday (22) in China.

There were 132 people on the plane, which crashed in a mountainous region of the country.

“Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but so far none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost has been found,” state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday morning in China, more than 18 hours after the crash. accident.

The plane crashed near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region. The aircraft was flying between cities from Kunming to Guangzhou.

The fire caused by the fall was large enough to show up in satellite images.

Boeing 737-800 has a good flight safety record

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered a full rescue operation to be carried out and the crash investigated.

Chinese state media said all China Eastern Model 737-800 planes were grounded. According to aviation experts, this measure, before assessing the reason for the crash, is uncommon.

No other country in the world has as many planes of this model as China, there are almost 1,200.

What is known about the fall

Due to the sudden change in altitude and according to a Newsflare agency video obtained from the local media, the suspicion is that the plane fell vertically. However, experts heard by g1 warn that it is still too early to determine. They point out, based on preliminary information, the possibility of problems with the stabilizers or the wings.

The website FlightRadar24, which monitors flights from around the world in real time, recorded an abrupt drop in the aircraft in a very short time. The flight, according to website records, was at an altitude of approximately 8,870 meters. Just two minutes and 15 seconds later, the altitude recorded by FlightRadar24 dropped to 2,766 meters, and twenty seconds later to just 900 meters.

China Eastern Airlines launched an investigation to determine the causes.