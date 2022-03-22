This is the diet that can make us live up to 10 years longer

Nutrition, enhanced with physical activity, is one of the axes to enjoy better health and live longer. Recent research has revealed that a specific healthy diet can extend lifespan for another decade.

Analyzing studies in countries such as the United States, China and some regions of Europe, it was concluded that some food groups can affect our life expectancy.



Therefore, a specific diet can help us to extend our life by 10 years longer than we are used to living.

After all, what are foods?

At first it will be important to reduce the consumption of red meats, ultra-processed foods and foods rich in sugar, while it will be necessary replace refined flours with whole grains and increase portions of legumes and nuts.

And while it may be surprising that fruits, vegetables and fish are not at the top of this food ranking, it is true that they still have a very positive effect on our health.

However, their consumption in the typical diet is not as low as that of legumes or whole grains. Therefore, its effect on the model is smaller, according to experts.



However, other foods studied can have a very neutral effect, such as white meats, eggs and vegetable oils, which seem to have no relevant effects on longevity, except for olive oil, which has a protective role in our health. Therefore, food should focus elsewhere and not so much on these products.

According to this study, starting this diet at age 20 could extend our lives between 10 and 13 years, while doing it at age 60 would make us live up to eight more years, significantly improving our health.

And while the benefits are greater the sooner we switch to a healthy diet, even people approaching 80 years of age can increase their life substantially by about three and a half years.

